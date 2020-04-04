Americas News Over 120,000 sign online petition to reinstate U.S. Navy carrier commander The Saigon Times Saturday, Apr 4, 2020,09:03 (GMT+7) Over 120,000 sign online petition to reinstate U.S. Navy carrier commanderThe Saigon Times Captain Brett Crozier addresses the crew for the first time as commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt during a change of command ceremony on the ship’s flight deck in San Diego, California, U.S. November 1, 2019. U.S. – PHOTO: REUTERS. WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – More than 120,000 people have signed a petition calling on the U.S. Navy to reinstate the captain of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier a day after he was relieved of his command for a letter sent to superiors urging stronger measures to halt the outbreak. Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Thursday after a scathing letter in which he called on the Navy to take “decisive action” to halt the spread of the virus aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier was leaked to the media. “His actions possibly saved many lives,” the online petition said. “Although he was fired, his plan to safely remove crew members was still implemented. He is a hero who should be rewarded.” On… Read full this story
