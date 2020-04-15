OTT takes advantage of cinema slump

Cinemas have pleaded for rent reductions until they can receive customers and get back up-and-running, Photo: Le Toan After the government’s social distancing policy was applied nationwide on April 1, the entire cinema system across the country had to suspend its operation, causing huge damage in revenue for enterprises operating in the sector. According to statistics from South Korea’s CGV Vietnam, which currently holds around 45 per cent of Vietnam’s film market, by March 25, its total revenue dropped to 20 per cent on-year. In March, CGV’s revenue was only VND76 billion ($3.3 million) while the figure in the same period last year amounted to VND350 billion ($15.6 million). This month, the company will continue to report a plunge, expected to earn only 30 per cent of what it made in the previous month or even nothing at all, if the social distancing policy is extended to the end of April. Ngo Thi Bich Hanh, deputy general director of BHD Co., Ltd., a film distributor and theatre operator with eight cinemas across the country, said that the company has no revenue, but still has massive expenses for rent, wages, and other costs. “If the pandemic to last for a longer… Read full this story

