Opera House metro station's first basement completed

HCMC – The first basement of the Opera House station of HCMC's first metro line project has essentially reached completion, stated the municipal Urban Railway Management Board on April 26.

The management board and the project's construction unit completed the basement's construction six days earlier than planned and 96 days earlier than initially expected.

The first basement features modern facilities including a waiting lounge, ticket machines and automated fee collection gates.

From this basement, passengers can easily move to the second and fourth basements, which will function as platforms where they can get board trains.

The Metro Line No.1, which connects the landmark Ben Thanh Market in downtown HCMC and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, is 72% complete and is expected to reach 85% completion by the end of this year.

Also, the project's elevated sections have been connected and the roofing for its stations is over 90% complete.

