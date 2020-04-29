Online music program raises 55,300 USD for COVID-19 combat

It was co-organised by the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Central Committee and RSVP Vietnam JSC on April 25, which drew the participation of 20 artists and footballers, and more than 40,000 viewers. The Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Central Committee and RSVP Vietnam JSC present the token of the relief to the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee. (Photo: hoilhpn.org.vn) VWU Vice President Hoang Thi Ai Nhien said the program aimed to support women who are on the front-line as well as those affected by the ravaging pandemic. Receiving the aid, Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Truong Thi Ngoc Anh spoke highly of the contributions made by the VWU to help COVID-19 prevention and control. She hoped the VWU will continue to put forward new initiatives which help prevent the disease and bolster economic growth in a bid to stabilize lives, especially for women hurt by the pandemic. Source: VNA

