Nation One more imported case sends Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections up to 240 The Saigon Times Saturday, Apr 4, 2020,20:12 (GMT+7) One more imported case sends Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections up to 240The Saigon Times A doctor at Cu Chi field hospital in HCMC instructs recovered Covid-19 patients to self-isolate at home after being discharged from the hospital. Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections had increased to 240 as of Saturday evening, April 4 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A 29-year-old Vietnamese woman who returned home from Thailand has been confirmed as the newest Covid-19 patient in the country, taking the nation’s cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 240 as of Saturday evening, April 4. The 240th patient works in Bangkok, Thailand. Before her return to Vietnam, she joined a party together with the 166th Covid-19 patient’s family on March 19. She flew to Hanoi the following day. The resident of Bac Giang Province was put in quarantine upon arrival. She had a fever on March 31 and was confirmed as positive for the coronavirus a day later. With two other cases confirmed earlier this morning, the country recorded three new infections today, its lowest single-day increase in 10 days. So far, 90 cases have recovered and been discharged… Read full this story

One more imported case sends Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections up to 240 have 301 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.