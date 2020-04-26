Flight passengers at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội keep the distance. Although the national social distancing requirement has been eased, physical distancing is still required in the country. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control confirmed no new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning. The total amount of people who have caught the virus in Việt Nam is 270. Of those, 230 people have recovered although five tested positive again last week and returned to hospital for further treatment. Since April 16, Việt Nam has not reported any new infections among the community. The latest two positive cases on announced on April 24 are students coming back from Japan and were quarantined upon arrival. Nearly 53,000 people are quarantined in the country – 325 in hospitals specialised for COVID-19 treatment, more than 9,800 at centralised facilities and more than 42,000 at home. The steering committee said the number of active cases that tested negative for virus SARS-CoV-2 once is 13, the number of actives tested negative twice or more is three. The country has six relapse cases in total, the latest casing being Patient 36, a 64-year-old woman from Bình Thuận… Read full this story

No new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, total stays at 270 have 318 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 26, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.