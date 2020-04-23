Stores in Văn Giang Town, Văn Giang District in the northern province of Hưng Yên reopened on Thursday morning after social distancing order expired at midnight on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên HÀ NỘI — Viet Nam has gone more than a week since recorded a new coronavirus infection. At 6pm on Thursday, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Control announced no new cases of infection, meaning the total number of infections in Việt Nam has stayed at 268 for 7 and a half days. Since the first case was confirmed in the country three months ago, no deaths have been caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition, 224 COVID-19 patients in Việt Nam have made a full recovery. Of the 44 active patients, three have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and eight have tested negative twice. At present, 68,081 people are under quarantine at hospitals, concentrated quarantine centres or at home. Among the active cases, two patients in Hà Nội – patient 19 and patient 161 – together with one patient in HCM City –patient 91 are said to have the most serious illness. Patient 19 still requires a ventilator with a tracheostomy tube, has damage in the lungs and… Read full this story

No new cases of COVID-19 reported today have 300 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 23, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.