International No clarity yet on how cost of postponing Olympics will be shared with Japan – IOC The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020,11:44 (GMT+7) No clarity yet on how cost of postponing Olympics will be shared with Japan – IOCThe Saigon Times A passerby wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks past a screen displaying logos of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan March 19, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS TOKYO (REUTERS) – The financial impact of postponing the Summer Games by a year is still being worked out, the International Olympic Committee said, noting that Japan and the IOC were responsible for their respective share of the costs in line with their contract. In a statement updated on April 20, the IOC said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed that “Japan will continue to cover the costs it would have done under the terms of the existing agreement for 2020, and the IOC will continue to be responsible for its share of the costs.” “For the IOC, it is already clear that this amounts to several hundred millions of dollars of additional costs,” the IOC said. Earlier, Kyodo news agency reported that Abe had… Read full this story

No clarity yet on how cost of postponing Olympics will be shared with Japan - IOC have 294 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 21, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.