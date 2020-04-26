Ninh Binh Province Investment boosts rural industrial production

3D stone sculpting The Center for Industry and Trade Promotion and Industrial Cluster Development in the northern Red River Delta province used VND600 million from the national industry promotion fund in 2019 to invest in four high-tech 3D stone sculpting machines for the Private Minh Quyen Ninh Binh Enterprise and Lam Tao Fine Arts Stone Company Limited in Ninh Van Commune, Hoa Lu District. According to feedback from the two beneficiaries, manual cold chisel tools can only create one product at a time and are time-consuming and labor-intensive for sophisticated carving patterns with intricate details. However, the high-tech 3D machines turn out many products with a high degree of accuracy, increasing labor productivity 1.5 times and reducing manual labor by 50 percent. In addition, workers’ monthly incomes are stable at VND6-7 million and product costs are lower, contributing to greater demand. The center has also supported the A Chau Food Joint Stock Company in Nam Son Ward, Tam Diep City with VND400 million for building demonstration models of agricultural processing techniques. The company has invested in a modern, comprehensive agricultural processing line with a design capacity of about 2,000 tonnes of products per year. The resulting products are not only… Read full this story

