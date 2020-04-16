Nigerian celebrities wear blinged-up masks

Actor and television presenter Ada Afoluwake Ogunkeye AKA Folu Storms was among those attending Nigerian celebrities turned up to a glitzy award ceremony wearing glittery, jewelled face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. That is despite medical experts advising that face masks do not provide effective protection. At least one of the stars said they were using the mask to make a statement rather than to prevent the spread of the virus. Nigeria has reported just two confirmed cases of coronavirus and no deaths. The first case of the coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa was an Italian who flew from Milan to Lagos in February. The Big Brother Naija finalist Omashola Kola Oburoh said he turned up to the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) awards in a glittery mask as a protest. “Fashion can also be a Protest/Educative not just a Statement…… let’s join hands to fight Covid19,” he said in an Instagram post. It is not clear whether the comment about joining hands was intended as a joke. The celebrities were attending the annual AMVCAs for TV and film stars in a luxury hotel in Lagos on Saturday when they wore the masks. Television presenter and actor Ada Afoluwake Ogunkeye… Read full this story

