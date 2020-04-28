Nation Nguyen Bac Son sentenced to life imprisonment The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020,13:08 (GMT+7) Nguyen Bac Son sentenced to life imprisonmentThe Saigon Times Former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son at the court hearing – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The People’s Procuracy of Hanoi on April 27 denied former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son’s appeal, leaving his life imprisonment sentence unchanged, while eight other defendants in the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG)-MobiFone case received shorter sentences. They were involved in the now-aborted deal that saw MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation, a State-run business, under the Ministry of Information and Communications, overpay for a 95% stake in the loss-making private pay TV provider AVG, which led to over VND6.59 trillion (US$283 million) in losses. The People’s Procuracy of Hanoi said Son had been sentenced to life imprisonment for violating regulations on State capital management and usage, causing serious consequences, and for receiving bribes. “The sentence is not harsh. There was no evidence to support a reduced sentence from the appeals court on April 23,” the People’s Procuracy of Hanoi stated. The court had earlier reduced the sentence for Son from the death penalty to life imprisonment after he pledged to… Read full this story

