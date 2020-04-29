New tech heading up healthcare industry

Health-tech multinationals are arriving in Vietnam or expanding further to help solve remaining challenges, Le Toan Just several days after launch this month, Bluezone, a tracing app developed by technology firm Bkav to help determine if a person has come into contact with a coronavirus patient, is receiving strong interest among locals. Nguyen Phuong Nam, a 40-year-old white-collar worker said, “This app is meaningful as it comes at the right time when the healthcare sector is fighting against COVID-19. Myself, my friends, and my relatives are eager to learn about this technology to protect ourselves.” Nam added that living in a digital age means healthcare should not be an exception. “The sector needs to develop more technology services and software to increase its quality and healthcare access for all,” he noted. New starting milestone Empty streets, no opened shops, and no gatherings – this has been the image of Hanoi during social distancing in the past few weeks. Instead, people increasingly were forced to use more online communication and information exchanges. During the current pandemic, Vietnamese people are aware that there is not yet enough digitalised technologies, especially in terms of healthcare software for locals. In the wake of this,… Read full this story

