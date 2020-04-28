HCMC New heat wave forecast for HCMC next month The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020,18:59 (GMT+7) New heat wave forecast for HCMC next monthThe Saigon Times HCMC residents travel in the scorching heat on Truong Son Street in Tan Binh District. Scorching weather is expected to continue in HCMC in early May – PHOTO: THANH HA HCMC – Scorching weather is expected to continue in HCMC in early May, with the highest temperature reaching 38 degrees Celsius. After multiple hot days with temperatures rising to 37 degrees Celsius, HCMC and some provinces and cities in southern Vietnam have experienced rains, helping cool down the area. On the upcoming holidays of Reunification Day on April 30 and International Labor Day on May 1, the southern region is expected to see more seasonal rains, said weather expert Le Thi Xuan Lan. On April 25, HCMC’s District 12 saw hail. This was an abnormal weather phenomenon in the city as hail is seen more frequently in the mountainous areas, Thanh Nien newspaper reported, citing Lan. From April 30 to May 3, the Central Highlands and southern provinces are expected to experience hot weather in the daytime and to see heavy rain and strong winds, or even… Read full this story
