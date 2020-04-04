New biomass FiT promises a green economic future

Adam Ward, the Global Green Growth Institute’s country representative for Vietnam The Vietnamese prime minister has issued Decision No.08/2020/QD-TTg on increasing the feed-in tariff (FiT) for biomass co-generation heat power to 7.03 US cents per kilowatt hour (up from 5.8 US cents), and for other types of biomass projects to 8.47 US cents per kWh (up from 7.3 to 7.5 US cents depending on location). This is a welcome increase of the FiT and should help expand biomass energy generation in Vietnam. Biomass energy has the potential to be an important part of Vietnam’s renewable energy transformation by providing a stable power source, which will reduce carbon emissions while creating green jobs and providing Vietnamese farmers with an extra income stream. Further, given that Vietnam’s around 40 sugar mills are located across the country, and the relatively small individual size of projects in terms of megawatts, power generated should be more easily integrated into the grid’s current capacity. It is therefore a welcome development that Vietnam has made biomass energy a priority, with an aim to generate 2.1 per cent of electricity from biomass by 2030 – the same as wind power. To recap, in 2017 the Global Green Growth… Read full this story

