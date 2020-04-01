Corporate Nestlé Vietnam has new managing director By Le Hoang Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020,16:48 (GMT+7) Nestlé Vietnam has new managing director By Le Hoang Binu Jacob, managing director of Nestlé Vietnam HCMC – Nestlé Vietnam today announced that Binu Jacob has been appointed as the company’s managing director from April 1, replacing Ganesan Ampalavanar, who will become the managing director of Nestlé Indonesia on the same day. Jacob has over 22 years of experience working with Nestlé Group across Europe, the United States and Asia. Before coming to Vietnam, he was the regional business head and senior vice president of the Baby Nutrition Business Unit for Nestlé China. “Our purpose of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future is now more important than ever,” Jacob noted in a statement, adding that his arrival in Vietnam amid the global pandemic outbreak has strengthened his determination to move the company forward. “From our supply chain to our factories, we’re working around the clock to ensure that we continue to meet the nutritional needs of Vietnamese families during this difficult time.” Nestlé is the world’s largest food and beverage company, with over 150 years of history, headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. The group has… Read full this story

Nestlé Vietnam has new managing director have 268 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 1, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.