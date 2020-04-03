Nation Nationwide social distancing, not lockdown: minister The Saigon Times Friday, Apr 3, 2020,12:29 (GMT+7) Nationwide social distancing, not lockdown: ministerThe Saigon Times A medical worker checks the body temperature of travelers at the HCMC Train Station – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The prime minister’s order on nationwide social distancing for 15 days, starting on April 1, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus does not mean an all-out ban on travel and trade, stated Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung. According to Dung, some local authorities have misunderstood and improperly applied the prime minister’s directive. Nationwide social distancing is not a lockdown, but since April 1, some authorities have built barriers to prevent people from traveling or have suspended construction. The Government Office has discussed the situation with these local authorities and will send them detailed guidance to help them apply the prime minister’s directive. Dung stressed that the Government has not banned travel but is encouraging people to stay at home as much as possible and only go out if necessary. The minister spoke highly of the Hanoi government’s efforts in monitoring immigration at its gateways by checking the body temperature and health of travelers. The Government is… Read full this story

Nationwide social distancing, not lockdown: minister have 311 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.