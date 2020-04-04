The National Assembly will vote on the EVFTA in less than two weeks The National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) proposed the government to assign ministries and relevant agencies to complete the dossier on the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVTA) to submit to the NASC at its 44th session scheduled for mid-April. Previously, at the government’s general meeting in February, the government asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) to complete the dossier and submit it to the National Assembly for approval at the ninth session. Besides, the MoIT was tasked to build a strategy to implement the trade deal as well as programmes to guide enterprises in learning of and seizing the opportunities and incentives of the agreement, especially to draw up plans to penetrate the seafood and agricultural products segments in Europe. The European Council ratified the EVFTA on March 30, paving the way for the deal to come into force. The ratification by Vietnam’s National Assembly is one of the two final steps for the EVFTA to take effect. The trade deal will officially take effect 30 days after the two sides have completed the procedures and notified each other. On February 12, the European… Read full this story

National Assembly to pass judgement on EVFTA ratification in upcoming session have 282 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.