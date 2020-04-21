Trade MPI proposes reducing taxes amid Covid-19 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020,12:35 (GMT+7) MPI proposes reducing taxes amid Covid-19The Saigon Times A man walks past a restaurant that has been closed because of the coronavirus – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has proposed reducing several taxes such as environmental protection tax, corporate income tax and value-added tax (VAT) to support individuals and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal will be sent to the Standing Committee of the National Assembly after it is approved by the Government, according to VnExpress. The ministry proposed slashing corporate income tax by 50% for small- and medium-sized enterprises in 2020, VAT by 50% for input materials and services, and registration fees for locally made or assembled cars by 50% until the end of 2020. The ministry also suggested the Government should refund VAT in 2020 for businesses in the hardest-hit sectors such as aviation and tourism. Road maintenance, sea port and aviation fees and environmental protection tax for fuel, especially E5 bio-fuel, should also be reduced. Individuals and businesses should be allowed to delay payments of VAT, personal income tax, corporate income tax and land-use fees for one year. Moreover,… Read full this story

