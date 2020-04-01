Vietnam Economy More than half of HCMC’s service activities post negative growth The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020,10:22 (GMT+7) More than half of HCMC’s service activities post negative growthThe Saigon Times Bars and restaurants on Bui Vien Street in District 1, HCMC, have been closed because of the Covid-19 outbreak – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – HCMC’s service sector has been severely affected by Covid-19, with five out of nine key service activities posting negative growth in the first quarter of this year. Hospitality and catering was the hardest-hit activity, shrinking 31.69%, followed by education and training, down 26.57%; real estate services, down 12.85%; healthcare, down 2.92%; and transport and warehousing, down 0.37%, according to the HCMC Statistics Office. Meanwhile, retail and consumer services, information and communications, financial and banking services and scientific and technological activity—have posted slightly positive growth of 3.95%, 5.07%, 3.51% and 2.13%, respectively. The recession of service activities and other sectors such as industrial production, imports and exports and social investment has led to a sharp year-on-year drop in the city’s gross domestic product growth, from 7.64% down to 0.42%. The city’s total investment capital in the first quarter is estimated at VND60,276 billion, marking a 15.7% decline year-on-year. Share… Read full this story

More than half of HCMC’s service activities post negative growth have 278 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 1, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.