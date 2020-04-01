Vietnam Economy More than half of HCMC’s service activities post negative growth The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020,10:22 (GMT+7) More than half of HCMC’s service activities post negative growthThe Saigon Times Bars and restaurants on Bui Vien Street in District 1, HCMC, have been closed because of the Covid-19 outbreak – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – HCMC’s service sector has been severely affected by Covid-19, with five out of nine key service activities posting negative growth in the first quarter of this year. Hospitality and catering was the hardest-hit activity, shrinking 31.69%, followed by education and training, down 26.57%; real estate services, down 12.85%; healthcare, down 2.92%; and transport and warehousing, down 0.37%, according to the HCMC Statistics Office. Meanwhile, retail and consumer services, information and communications, financial and banking services and scientific and technological activity—have posted slightly positive growth of 3.95%, 5.07%, 3.51% and 2.13%, respectively. The recession of service activities and other sectors such as industrial production, imports and exports and social investment has led to a sharp year-on-year drop in the city’s gross domestic product growth, from 7.64% down to 0.42%. The city’s total investment capital in the first quarter is estimated at VND60,276 billion, marking a 15.7% decline year-on-year. Share… Read full this story
- Maryland Bill Would Protect Consumers’ Right to Post Negative Reviews Online
- NIntendo Switch To Lead Hardware Sales In 2019, Subscription Services To See Accelerated Growth
- Economic Watch: China's economy posts steady growth, structural reform proceeds
- Half-Life 2 (not) gold Monday?
- More Half-Life 2 theft details emerge
- Imperator: Rome guide – loyalty, population growth, transporting troops and more
- Maybe modding is what service games need to stay relevant
- Cultural heritage sites help drive tourism growth
- Google’s Blogger Service To Ban Nudity and Sex
- Xbox Live Monthly Active Users Grew to 64 Million Last Quarter
More than half of HCMC’s service activities post negative growth have 278 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 1, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.