At the ceremony Accordingly, the Businesses and Integration Journal, the Military Broadcasting Center, Son Kim Retail Joint Stock Company, GS25 Vietnam Ltd Company and Son Kim Fashion Joint-stock Company presented 10,000 hand sanitizer bottles, 2,000 medical facemasks and 100 cans of antiseptic liquid to the city’s armed forces. The activity is part of the program, “Businesses stand side by side with the Vietnam People’s Army to contain COVID-19,” jointly launched by the Businesses and Integration Journal and the Military Broadcasting Center. The program aims to share the difficulties and encourage forces participating in the fight against the epidemic in field hospitals and concentrated quarantine areas in the city. On the occasion, the MB Securities Joint Stock Company (MBS) of Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank handed over 140 gifts, including cash, hand sanitizer and facemasks, to doctors and nurses of the Cu Chi Field Hospital. Translated by Tran Hoai
- Military units asked to seriously maintain combat readiness regulations
- All defense agencies and military units must abide by regulations of combat readiness: Defense Minister
- Iran and Iraq Military Unite Against 'Terrorism,' Creating Potential Problems for U.S.
- Brave and efficient Brighton see off a poor Manchester United effort
- Southern Vietnamese military unit and Cambodian localities twinned
- UN official urges support to Djibouti's efforts against climate change
- Pete Buttigieg Supports His Campaign Organizers' Effort to Unionize
- China supports France, Germany's efforts in upholding multilateralism: spokesperson
- What We’re Talking About When We Talk About Military Aid to Ukraine
- Myanmar's military: The power Aung San Suu Kyi can't control
More support to assist military units’ efforts to contain COVID-19 have 246 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.