More sets of martyrs’ remains collected in Dong Thap

According to the information provided by locals, the martyrs were buried at the old cemeteries of the two communes. Therefore, it took the team members hours to identify the locations of the martyrs’ remains. Colonel Nguyen Trung Tuyen, Political Commissar of Team K91, said that his team will expand the search to several nearby areas in My Hiep and Tan Hoi Trung communes and expected to find two to three sets of remains. Until now, Team K91 of the Dong Thap Provincial Military Command has collected and reburied 214 sets of martyrs’ remains, of which eight were identified. Translated by Trung Thanh
