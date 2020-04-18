More medical supplies given to Laos and Cambodia to fight COVID-19

Accordingly, the essential medical supplies, worth more than VND 200 million, included 200 protective suits, 100 boxes of medical face masks, 50 boxes of medical gloves, 300 bottles of hand sanitizer, 20 infrared thermometers, disinfectant sprayers, and 90kg of Chlorine 70% (HI-CHLON 70). Representative of the Military Command of Attapeu province (right) receives the gifts Senior Colonel Xokxay Phimmala, Commander of the Military Command of Attapeu province thanked the Vietnamese military units for their meaningful gifts and pledged to effectively use the medical supplies to protect the health of troops and people. In the coming time, the Kon Tum provincial Military Command will coordinate with local authorities to send medical experts to Laos to assist the Lao military in COVID-19 prevention. The activities will include sharing experiences, introducing measures to prevent and control the disease, conducting tests for SARS-CoV2, and treating infected cases. * The same day, representatives of the People’s Committees of Dak Lak and Dak Nong provinces donated medical supplies and necessities to support the armed forces and people in Mondulkiri province (Cambodia) to help them prevent the disease. The Mondulkiri province’s authorities receive medical supplies and necessities from the People’s Committees of Dak Lak and Dak Nong… Read full this story

