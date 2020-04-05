More clean water for people in Ben Tre province

The clean water will help hundreds of households in Phu Son commune, Cho Lach district, Ben Tro province, overcome difficulties caused by drought. From March 12 to April 3, Ship 937 transported 1.8 million litters of clean water to people in Cho Lach, Mo Cay Nam, Giong Trom and Chau Thanh districts of Ben Tre province. Apart from providing clean water, Ship 937’s crewmembers cooperated with local authorities to organize activities to disseminate information relating COVID-19 to local people. On the same day, Ship 935 of Brigade 125 under Naval Region 2 provided 200,000 litters of water to people in Binh Thang commune, Binh Dai district, Ben Tre province. Ship 937 carrying 300,000 litters of clean water for people in Ben Tre People in Phu Son commune receiving water Troops providing facemasks to local people Pumping water for local people Translated by Tran Hoai
