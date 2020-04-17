Moody’s reaffirms B1 credit rating for HDBank despite pandemic challenge

An HDBank transaction office in HCM City. Moody’s Investors Service has kept HDBank’s credit rating unchanged at B1despite pandemic challenge. — Photo courtesy of the bank HCM CITY — Global credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service has reaffirmed the B1 credit rating for HDBank amid a challenging market situation due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing orders from the Government. Moody’s said the bank has good profitability, improving capitalisation and good portfolio of liquid assets and is making solid progress in risk management. In its 2019 financial report released recently, HDBank had total consolidated assets of nearly VNĐ229.48 trillion (US$9.78 billion), equity of VNĐ20.38 trillion ($867.8 million) and profit before tax of nearly VNĐ5.02 trillion ($213.8 million), its highest ever. Return on average assets (ROAA) and return on average equity (ROAE) were 1.8 per cent and 21.6 per cent. HDBank’s non-performing loan ratio continued to be strictly controlled, at less than 0.98 per cent, placing it among the banks with the lowest NPL ratios in the banking industry, a status it has enjoyed for many years. Last year it received approval from the State Bank of Vietnam to adopt Basel II standards ahead of schedule,… Read full this story

