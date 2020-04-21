BizInfo Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam takes actions to support and protect communities against COVID-19 Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020,19:32 (GMT+7) Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam takes actions to support and protect communities against COVID-19 Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam has donated more than 2,500 cases of products to the health workers and government agencies in an act to support COVID-19 relief and response efforts. Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam donates more than 2,500 cases of products to the health workers and government agencies. The products have been delivered to Hung Yen Fatherland Front Committee, Binh Duong Preventive Medical Center, Hospital for Tropical Diseases HCMC, and other organizations through AmCham’s chapters in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi… Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam ‘s donation has contributed to promoting sustained efforts of the frontliners as well as express the corporation’s gratitude to their continuous COVID-19 fights. A part of the supporting program was also dedicated to the blood donors, since donating blood is more important than ever in the time of the pandemic. Earlier, as the outbreak of the COVID-19 continues to adversely affect the people’s livelihoods around the globe, Mondelēz International was committed to supporting organizations that are responding to food instability… Read full this story

