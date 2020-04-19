MoIT proposes keeping current FiT for wind power projects

The MoIT would extend the timeline of the current FiT for wind power projects until the end of 2023 According to the MoIT, Decision No.39/2018/QD-TTg adjusting support mechanisms for the development of wind power projects in Vietnam created the motivation for wind power development in Vietnam. Numerous projects were proposed to add to the power planning and begin construction. However, just a few wind farms have been put into operation for many reasons, including difficulties related to the Law on Planning, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and difficulties arising during construction process. Notably, after Decision 39 came into effect on November 1, 2018, activities to register new projects and transmission projects to receive and release capacity was delayed for a year due to the lack of guidance to implement the Law on Planning. As a result, 4,800MW of wind power was added to the planning and the MoIT are reviewing another raft of projects with a total 45,000MW capacity to submit to the prime minister to add to the planning. In addition, the prolongation of the COVID-19 epidemic impacted the delivery of turbines as well as the construction process of ongoing projects. Notably, according to the MoIT, manufacturing of main… Read full this story

