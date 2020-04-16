Ministry proposes $22 million package to deal with salinity, drought

A dam to prevent salinity is being built in Vĩnh Hòa Hiệp Commune, Châu Thành District in the southern province of Kiên Giang. It’s should be finished next month. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Huy Hải HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has recently proposed an aid package worth VNĐ515.3 billion ($22 million) to deal with drought and saltwater intrusion in 2020. This forms part of activities to implement Directive No 04/CT-TTG dated January 22, 2020 by the Prime Minister on measures to mitigate drought, water shortages and saltwater intrusion. The aid package aims to help carry out urgent solutions to prevent and cope with drought, water scarcity and saltwater intrusion. These include pumping water, dredging canals, maintaining irrigation works, building temporary embankments to retain freshwater, digging ponds and wells, extending the water pipeline network, purchasing equipment for water filtration and storage, and delivering water to residential areas, hospitals and schools facing water shortages. Due to the lack of rain in 2019, most irrigation reservoirs nationwide are only between 50 – 80 per cent capacity. The reservoir at the upper source of the Hồng River in Thái Bình is around 60 per cent full, while Hòa Bình Lake… Read full this story

