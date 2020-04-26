Around the Country Mekong Delta sparkles in pink By Le Hoang Vu Sunday, Apr 26, 2020,12:00 (GMT+7) Mekong Delta sparkles in pinkBy Le Hoang Vu A row of pink shower trees in full bloom in the Mekong Delta – PHOTOS: LE HOANG VU March is the time when some sections of the Mekong Delta are flooded with the color of the pink shower tree (Cassia bakeriana), or o moi in Vietnamese. Rows of this tree are easily seen lining either side of streets, at the entrance of schools or by water bodies in Dong Thap, An Giang, Vinh Long provinces and Can Tho City. Being deciduous, the pink shower tree bears its first flowers soon after all its leaves have fallen. Some say the flowers look like a kind of Japan’s well-known cherry blossom. As an ornamental plant, the pink shower tree also gives fruits that are worth a try. A pink shower tree under the sun Pink shower flowers in close-up Fruits from pink shower trees, with some being as long as 60 centimeters Ladies in ao dai strolling on a path lined by pink shower trees Share with your friends:

