Medical personnel on Song Tu Tay save injured fisherman

(Photo for illustration) PANO – The Infirmary of Song Tu Tay Island of Truong Sa Island District has saved fisherman Tran Van Mot, 29, in Long Hai commune, Binh Thuan province’s Phu Quy district. Mot was taken to the infirmary with serious finger injury when he was working on trawler BT 99455. Doctors and nurses sutured his trigger-finger and cut two finger joins of his middle finger. Thanks to the wholehearted care of medical personnel on the island, the fisherman has been recovering and is expected to be discharged in the next few days. Translated by Son Ca
