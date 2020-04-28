Media closes in on tech giant cash, illustration photo Australia will become the first country to impose a legal regime including financial penalties for digital platforms that profit from content produced by news media. The federal government instructed the country’s competition watchdog to develop a mandatory code of conduct for digital giants to adhere to. The move comes as the media industry reels from tumbling advertising revenue, which was already in decline before the coronavirus outbreak collapsed the market. Last week, New Zealand’s media companies implored its government to redirect advertising from the likes of Facebook and Google to provide cash relief, while special tax status and different ownership models should be considered as longer-term solutions. Tech firms have put journalism on edge for years. In Australia, the number of reporters and news sites since 2014 has dropped 20 per cent as digital advertising revenue was conquered by the titans. Indeed, the global journalism industry has been suffering the same dilemma. In France, antitrust authorities have also ordered Google to negotiate with publishers to pay for the news content shown in search results. Thanks to using the contents of entertainment and news articles for years, Facebook and Google have earned… Read full this story

Media closes in on tech giant cash have 308 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.