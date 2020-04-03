Meaningful gifts sent to troops contribute to Covid-19 prevention

On behalf of the PAN’s Party Committee, Board of Editors, and reporters, Senior Colonel Doan Xuan Bo thanked the empathy of the organizations and individuals for Uncle Ho’s soldiers, and stressed that since launching the program, PAN has received supports from organizations, groups, and individuals. “These gifts have showed the solidarity of Vietnamese people when facing challenges and difficulties,” he added. At the event Do Tuan Minh, a representative of the supporters, said that in response to the PAN’s program, the mobilization group called on the community to support troops who are on duty in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has also received donations from other groups and individuals and then sent to COVID-19 fighting forces. On the occasion, the mobilization group presented VND 207,5 million, including VND 1 billion from which Kim Ha Viet Co., Ltd., VND 100 million from Kon Tum Sugar Company, and VND 7.5 million from other individuals, to PAN. PAN will send the donations to troops who are undertaking missions to prevent and control the disease. * In response to the appeal from the Prime Minister and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, troops from 12 military units under the… Read full this story
