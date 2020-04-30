Many sectors will recover quickly due to high market demand: experts

A restaurant in Hue City. The F&B industry is one of sectors that are expected to recover quickly after the pandemic ends. — Photo dantri.com.vn Experts have said that once the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends, higher market demand would support many sectors in quickly resuming their business. Economic expert Nguyen Duc Thanh said after the COVID-19 pandemic, the most heavily affected industries will recover soon, excluding the transport and aviation industries. The two industries would gradually gain growth again. The market demand will arrange which sectors to recover first, Thanh told zing.vn. Therefore, the State should give priority for only essential sectors serving the State. According to Thanh, the domestic market after the pandemic will witness many changes. He said most of the product lines are suffering negative impacts from COVID-19, including a group of products needing direct transactions with customers, such as transportation, aviation, brokerage, private education, hotel and restaurant services. The other group is export products that have faced suspension or restrictions. The sectors with less impact from the pandemic include small-scale manufacturing and construction, or research, he said. Meanwhile, many other sectors have gained growth during the pandemic, such as online transactions and trading electronic products for… Read full this story

