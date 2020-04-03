Tourism Many hotels in HCMC to shut down until May By Dao Loan Friday, Apr 3, 2020,11:23 (GMT+7) Many hotels in HCMC to shut down until May By Dao Loan A notice hung on the wall of a luxury hotel calls on all employees to wear face masks when serving guests to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The coronavirus pandemic has been disrupting the operations of hotels in HCMC, the country’s largest tourist center, forcing many to shut down – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – The coronavirus pandemic has been disrupting the operations of hotels in HCMC, the country’s largest tourist center, forcing many to shut down. “We have nothing to do now,” an employee at a hotel in District 1 told The Saigon Times on April 2, the second day of the order on nationwide social distancing. This hotel has 300 rooms in total, but only eight of them were occupied on April 2. Meanwhile, many small hotels and lodging facilities have been shut down due to the lack of guests. Facing the same fate, several three- or four-star hotels have shuttered. Many have announced that their closure will last until the end of May. A day earlier, April 1, the HCMC Department of… Read full this story

