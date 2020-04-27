Tourism Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19 By Dao Loan Monday, Apr 27, 2020,14:27 (GMT+7) Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19 By Dao Loan A number of hotels at Nha Trang Beach. After Covid-19, a number of hotels owned by private investors may be sold off to cut losses in the worst-case scenario – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – After Covid-19, a number of hotels owned by private investors may be sold off to cut losses in the worst-case scenario, affecting the tourism environment at tourist destinations and slowing the recovery of the tourism sector, according to a study by local tourism consultancy Outbox Consulting. Even though the opening of a series of hotels in a short time could help diversify offerings and meet the different needs of tourists, negative consequences are expected to arise, according to the study “Recovery Solutions for Vietnam’s Tourist Destinations.” Due to heavy investment in hotels and high operation fees, it will take investors a lot of time to recoup their capital. Apart from this, the sharp drop in tourist arrivals during the coronavirus pandemic will plunge hotels into a recession. Referencing the low room occupancy in the cities of Danang… Read full this story

Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19 have 315 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 27, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.