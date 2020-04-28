Major national holidays celebrated with numerous activities

Inside D67 House and Bunker The center has built a 360-degree virtual tour of the revolutionary relic site, D67 House and Bunker, the headquarters of the Vietnamese People’s Army from 1968-1975. Many important decisions, directives and strategies contributing to the victory of the Ho Chi Minh Campaign which led to the liberation of the South and national reunification were crafted there. The center will open an online exhibition entitled “Lightening speed, Daring, Surprising, Determined to Win” on April 29. On display will be 120 images, documents, and objects highlighting the thorough preparations for and main features of the General Offensive and Uprising of Spring 1975, and of people’s and army’s happiness on the victory day. The virtual tour and online exhibition will last until May 31. On the occasion, the center will debut the book “The HQ (D67): Remnants of the Ho Chi Minh Era” which informs readers of the historical value of this place. The book is published by Vietnam Omega Books Joint Stock Company and Dan Tri Publishing House. These activities are to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30), 134th anniversary of International Workers’ Day (May 1), and… Read full this story

