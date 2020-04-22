‘Magic Circle’ law firm elects first ever Vietnamese partner

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (Freshfields) is one of just five U.K. law firms that make up the Magic Circle, a term coined to signify their elite, venerated status in the world. With the history dating back to 1743, when it started representing the Bank of England (which is still a client of the firm), Freshfields has a long-standing track record of successfully supporting leading national and multinational corporations, financial institutions and governments on ground-breaking and business-critical mandates. The firm has been in Vietnam since 1994, soon after the country began opening up to international businesses. Freshfields has just elected its Vietnam-based counsel Bui Thanh Tien as an international partner, the very first Vietnamese lawyer to achieve that distinction. Bui Thanh Tien, Partner, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. Tien is widely recognized as one of Vietnam’s leading corporate and finance lawyers. Over almost 20 years with Freshfields, he has been involved in some of the most high-profile transactions in Vietnam, often involving billions of dollars, as well as complex and innovative deal structures. Apart from advising private equity investors and investment banks on their investments and divestments, Tien has extensive experience serving banking and finance sector clients, representing financial institutions from around the… Read full this story

