Local businesses allowed to reopen after relaxation of social distancing measures

A local eatery resumes operations after the easing of a three-week social distancing period. Under Directive 19, restaurants and eateries can reopen – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Trading-service firms, sport centers, historical sites and scenic attractions have been permitted to resume their operations after the easing of a three-week social distancing period, according to the prime minister's new directive. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed Directive 19 on measures to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, local media reports said. PM Phuc said that Vietnam promptly detected Covid-19 infection hotspots and kept the outbreak under control after having implemented the social distancing campaign, with no fatalities yet reported due to the coronavirus. However, the risk of new infections remains high and could affect the nation's socioeconomic growth and people's lives, he added. Accordingly, the Prime Minister, in the new directive, highlighted the need to remain vigilant and continue countermeasures against Covid-19, while carrying out measures to restore the economy.

