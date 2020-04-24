Local airlines increase flights after national social distancing

Domestic airlines will increase flights on several domestic routes from Thursday while offering new promotions to increase demand after national social distancing ends. A passenger at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội. National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said it would provide between four and six return flights per day connecting Hà Nội with HCM City until the end of this month, and planned to increase that number to 10-13 in the following months. Meanwhile, one return flight per day on the routes linking Đà Nẵng with Hà Nội and HCM City would continue between Thursday to Sunday, and increase to two before the end of the month. The airline is expected to offer three to five flights per day on these routes in the following months. Vietnam Airlines also resumed services on the HCM City and Hải Phòng/Vinh/Thanh Hóa routes with one flight per day from Thursday; HCM City and Huế/Côn Đảo from Saturday with one flight each day, and the same with remaining routes from next Wednesday. The airline said it would continue to review the frequency of routes in accordance with the situation. Budget carrier Jetstar Pacific, a member of Vietnam Airlines Corporation, has also doubled return flights between Hà Nội and HCM City… Read full this story

