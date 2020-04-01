Levelling up agriculture through modern tech and linking farming communities

Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong The Vietnamese government and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) have called on businesses and farmers to apply more technology in agricultural production. How will this impact a field depending a lot on the weather like agriculture? After more than 30 years of development since doi moi, Vietnamese agriculture has attained very basic achievements. We have moved from importing two million tonnes of food every year to producing enough food for nearly 100 million people, exporting up to $41.3 billion worth of agro-forestry-fishery products in 2019. This is the highest result ever in a very difficult global picture of agricultural trade, and proves that Vietnam’s agricultural production capacity has developed well. Vietnam’s agricultural products are exported to 185 markets around the world, but are mostly raw products with very low added value. We are determined to restructure the agricultural industry by developing value chains for the long term, building a clean agricultural industry with global integration. The current virus pandemic, along with other issues such as African swine fever and H1N1 avian flu, with devastating effects on the whole economy in general and agriculture in particular, has shown the… Read full this story

