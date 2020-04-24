By Prof. Dr. Andreas Stoffers Friedrich Naumann Foundation However, it is still open if the EU can cope with the crisis at all, due to the deep structural problems of this supranational institution. Since Vietnam is part of the global market, a teetering EU would also harm the country’s prosperity and growth. When the forerunner organisation of the EU was founded in 1952, its founding fathers agreed that co-operation in the economic sphere should put an end to the devastating armed conflicts within Europe. This guiding principle of this big European peace project was to determine the policy of the European Community for decades. The goal of the founding fathers was to create a “Europe of fatherlands”, a Europe in which the individual nations could meet peacefully and trade freely with one another and at the same time maintain their national identity and independence. The creation of a centralised super-state was not the founding fathers’ purpose at that time. The Eurozone project In recent years, as some critics lament, the initial peace project has become a mere nuisance. Britain began the transition phase to exit the EU at the beginning of 2020 after many years of heated and not always… Read full this story

Lessons for Vietnam from the EU’s imminent financial strife have 322 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 24, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.