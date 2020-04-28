Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Đắk Lăk

The office of Đắk Lắk Province’s Health Department. The police have launched legal proceeding against former head of the department and other officials for violations in bidding for a medicine package. Photo thanhnien.vn ĐẮK LẮK— The Investigative Police Agency of Đắk Lắk Province has decided to launch legal proceedings against 10 people relating to violations in a bid package for generic drugs at the provincial health department. The suspects include Đoàn Hữu Long, 59, former head of Đăk Lắk Province’s health department, Nguyễn Hữu Huyên, 55, head of the planning division, Nguyễn Đình Quân, 45, deputy head of the planning division and other officials from the department as well as Ea Kar District’s health centre and Central Highlands General Hospital. They are accused of lacking responsibility causing serious consequences. According to investigators, Long, acting as head of the Appraisal Council for drug bidding and other members of the council, have approved the bid not in line with State regulations. The action has caused nearly VNĐ1 billion (US$85,440) in losses to the State Budget. Further investigation into the incident is underway. — VNS
