A plan of the fly-over bridge on the Nam Hải Vân-Túy Loan ring-road in the west and northwest zone of Đà Nẵng city. The bridge will help ease traffic on the highway system and in the region. Photo courtesy Trung Nam Land ĐÀ NẴNG — Trung Nam Land company, a member of Trung Nam Group, has proposed a plan to build a fly-over bridge on the Nam Hải Vân-Túy Loan ring-road. Chairman of Trung Nam Group, Nguyễn Tâm Thịnh, said the fly-over would help ease traffic on the ring-road and the La Sơn-Túy Loan Expressway, while creating a safe route for residents travelling between Hòa Vang and Liên Chiểu districts. He said the bridge would be built from the group’s fund of VNĐ120 billion (US$5.2 million). The city’s construction department said the fly-over would reduce ground level junctions with the ring-road and the expressway, while boosting traffic connection among planned Liên Chiểu port, north-south railway and highway system; industrial parks, Kim Liên railway cargo station and the East-West Economic Corridor that links Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and Việt Nam. Trung Nam has developed the Golden Hills urban area and the Đà Nẵng information technology park, calling for investment from the… Read full this story

Key fly-over bridge to boost west zone traffic links have 306 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 15, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.