Europe News Johnson under fire over handling of coronavirus crisis The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020,17:03 (GMT+7) Johnson under fire over handling of coronavirus crisisThe Saigon Times Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he leaves Downing Street, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. London, Britain, March 25, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday faced a call for an inquiry into his government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis after failing to fully explain partial death data, limited testing or the lack of equipment for hospitals. The novel coronavirus outbreak, the worst health crisis since the 1918 influenza pandemic, has left governments across the world grappling with stressed populations, a stalled global economy and overloaded health services. Johnson initially refrained from approving the stringent controls that other European leaders imposed but he later closed down the country when projections showed a quarter of a million people could die in the United Kingdom. Since the lockdown, though, the government has given conflicting explanations of why it failed to join a European Union ventilator scheme and admitted there have been problems getting health workers enough protective equipment. “Once we are through this crisis, there will of… Read full this story
