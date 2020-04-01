A woman buys food in Tokyo’s Tsukiji area on Feb 17, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Charly Triballeau) The second positive test comes as the number of confirmed cases in Japan rose to 186 by Thursday from around 170 the day before. Tokyo has urged big gatherings and sports events to be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks to contain the virus while pledging the 2020 Olympic Games will still go ahead in the city. The 186 cases reported by Japan’s health ministry are separate from 704 reported from an outbreak on a cruise liner that was quarantined off Tokyo earlier this month. A total of eight people have died, including four from the ship. The woman, a resident of Osaka in western Japan, tested positive on Wednesday after developing a sore throat and chest pains, the prefectural government said in a statement, describing her as being in her forties. She first tested positive in late January and was discharged from the hospital after recovering on Feb 1, according to the statement. The health ministry confirmed the case was the first in Japan where a patient tested positive for coronavirus for a second time after being discharged from hospital, the Nikkei newspaper said…. Read full this story

Japanese woman confirmed as COVID-19 case for 2nd time, weeks after initial recovery have 331 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 1, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.