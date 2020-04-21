SMFG made the bold shift in the face of escalating pressure from environmental activists and investors in a bid to avoid further climate crises. SMFG said in a statement that the globe has been moving towards decarbonisation since the Paris climate accord and that it “would not provide financial support in principle to new coal-fired power plants,” according to JapanTimes. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) will halt lending to new coal-fired power plants from May Previously, Mizuho – another Japanese lender – announced plans to reduce its outstanding balance of JPY300 billion ($2.8 billion) in loans to coal power plants by half by the 2030 fiscal year and reduce it to zero by 2050. Regarding financing hydroelectric power generation projects, SMFG said it would monitor whether appropriate mitigation methods against the impact on biodiversity and local communities have been implemented when it considers lending. This is part of its efforts to address climate change and support the global movement toward decarbonisation, including the Japanese government’s call for an 80 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, market intelligence firm S&P Global commented. SMFG is now a foreign shareholder of Vietnamese private lender Eximbank. Research led by Columbia University’s Joan Casey… Read full this story

Japanese giant Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group halts lending to new coal-fired power plants have 203 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 21, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.