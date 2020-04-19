Japanese firm plans Viet Nam move

World Mode Holdings Co. Ltd (WMH) is a Tokyo-based total solution company specialised in the fashion and cosmetic industries with more than 6,000 employees worldwide. — Photo courtesy of WMH A Japanese total solutions company that concentrates on fashion and beauty is moving to Viet Nam. World Mode Holdings Co Ltd (WMH) is investing in the Vietnamese market after buying human resources firm People Link Joint Stock Company (PL). The Tokyo-based company can now add Viet Nam to its overseas list of locations as they are also based in Singapore, Australia and Taiwan. Staff from Japan will team up with employees of PL to offer human resource support and global business development. The deal will also open doors for some of WMH’s 1,000 clients worldwide to look at further investment in Viet Nam and neighbouring countries. “People Link is a great representative of a human resources company in Viet Nam,” said Shinsaku Kafuku, CEO-President of WMH. “I envision leveraging on PL’s know-how and IT technology to be able to expand into nearby countries such as Thailand and Cambodia.” “I am convinced that after the ‘corona shock’ is over, more and more online and real-world development in ASEAN will become active…. Read full this story

