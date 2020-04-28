International Japan would ‘scrap’ Games if not held next year – Tokyo 2020’s Mori The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020,16:57 (GMT+7) Japan would ‘scrap’ Games if not held next year – Tokyo 2020’s MoriThe Saigon Times A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks past the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum, in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS TOKYO (REUTERS) – Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said that the Olympic Games, already postponed to 2021, would be “scrapped” if they could not take place then, according to an interview published on Tuesday. The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government last month postponed the Games until July 2021 because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. With the epidemic’s worldwide infection rate climbing and experts suggesting a vaccine is still a long way off, questions are being asked about whether the huge setpiece event might need to be delayed further. “No. In that case, the Olympics will be scrapped,” Mori said in the interview with Japanese sports daily Nikkan Sports, when asked if the Games could be postponed again until 2022. However the former prime minister remained confident that… Read full this story

Japan would 'scrap' Games if not held next year - Tokyo 2020's Mori have 278 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.