International insurers fortify local presence

Local insurers like BMI are being eyed on by foreign shareholders, Photo: Le Toan Just a few days ago, leading pan-Asian insurer FWD Group confirmed securing regulatory approval to proceed with the previously announced acquisition of Vietcombank-Cardif Life Insurance (VCLI), a joint venture between leading state-owned Vietcombank and French partner BNP Paribas Cardif. The tie-up, rumoured to be worth anywhere between US$400 million and US$1 billion, is slated to strengthen FWD's presence in Vietnam as well as underline the company's continued confidence in the long-term growth potential of Vietnam. FWD is looking forward to officially welcoming the newly-acquired business' employees, business partners, and customers in due course. "I'm thrilled that we can finally begin this new exciting chapter and I'd like to personally welcome all the staff, salesforce, and customers of VCLI to FWD and look forward to working together to grow our business, bring fresh and positive experiences to our customers, and ultimately change the way people feel about insurance," said FWD Group CEO Huynh Thanh Phong. In another case, German-based HDI Global SE expanded its presence in PetroVietnam Insurance (PVI) in last December by pouring US$5.5 million to raise its stakes from 41.05 to 42.78%.

