International arrivals drop after 10 consecutive years of growth due to COVID-19

International tourists visiting Vietnam in the first days of COVID-19. Photo: Le Toan According to Mauro Gasparotti, director of Savills Hotels Asia-Pacific, following the evolution of the outbreak as well as corresponding controls and prevention measures, such as air traffic restrictions and country lockdowns, the decline is anticipated to be even greater than expected. This is the first time international arrival numbers are expected to drop after 10 consecutive years of growth “The initial drop in arrivals to Southeast Asian countries was primarily due to the high reliance on Chinese travellers, who were the first category to be impacted by the situation,” Gasparotti said. The rapid spread of COVID-19 has caused significant damage to several industries worldwide, among which tourism is likely to be one of the hardest hit. The dramatic decline initially came from the drop in international travellers, starting with Chinese tourists and followed by a sharp decrease in local demand, which impacted hotels and restaurants, as well as meeting and event spaces. On March 6, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) revised its 2020 prospects for international tourist arrivals to reflect a decline of 1 to 3 per cent, compared to the projected positive growth of 3 to… Read full this story

