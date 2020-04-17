Industrial realty still grows during pandemic

During the pandemic, the industrial realty sector kept growing in Việt Nam.— Photo congnghiepdanang HÀ NỘI — While many realty segments have suffered losses from the pandemic, industrial realty business have kept growing in Việt Nam. In the first quarter, industrial park rental rates increased in both the north and the south by 12 per cent and 6.5 per cent respectively over the same period last year, according to the first quarter report by real estate consultant Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Việt Nam. The report stated that northern industrial realty attracted some large corporations which extended their production from China due to the close location and well-developed infrastructure. The average land prices in such areas reached US$99 per sq.m per lease term of 50 years, said the report, adding the demand for land rent in the first quarter still remained high as successful transactions were done before the pandemic. In the south, JLL recorded an increase of industrial rent demand and also saw higher rental prices. The average rental prices in the first quarter reached $101 per sq.m per lease term. According to realty experts, a number of multinational companies have been planning to expand their operations in Việt Nam to reduce… Read full this story

